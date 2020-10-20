1.00 Samoan Tala =
17.537532 Egyptian Pounds
1 EGP = 0.0570206 WST
Xe Currency Converter
WST
EGP
|1 WST
|17.5375 EGP
|5 WST
|87.6877 EGP
|10 WST
|175.375 EGP
|25 WST
|438.438 EGP
|50 WST
|876.877 EGP
|100 WST
|1,753.75 EGP
|500 WST
|8,768.77 EGP
|1,000 WST
|17,537.5 EGP
|5,000 WST
|87,687.7 EGP
|10,000 WST
|175,375 EGP
1 WST = 0 EGP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|17.698
|17.856
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|17.224
|17.052
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|17.493
|17.371
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.39%
|0.78%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.More Samoan Tala info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Egyptian Pound exchange rate is the EGP to USD rate. The currency code for Egyptian Pounds is EGP. The currency symbol is £.More Egyptian Pound info
