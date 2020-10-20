1 WST to EGP - Convert Samoan Tala to Egyptian Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

17.537532 Egyptian Pounds

1 EGP = 0.0570206 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to Egyptian Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 11:00 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Egyptian Pound

wst
WST
egp
EGP
1 WST17.5375 EGP
5 WST87.6877 EGP
10 WST175.375 EGP
25 WST438.438 EGP
50 WST876.877 EGP
100 WST1,753.75 EGP
500 WST8,768.77 EGP
1,000 WST17,537.5 EGP
5,000 WST87,687.7 EGP
10,000 WST175,375 EGP

Convert Egyptian Pound to Samoan Tala

egp
EGP
wst
WST
1 EGP0.0570206 WST
5 EGP0.285103 WST
10 EGP0.570206 WST
25 EGP1.42551 WST
50 EGP2.85103 WST
100 EGP5.70206 WST
500 EGP28.5103 WST
1,000 EGP57.0206 WST
5,000 EGP285.103 WST
10,000 EGP570.206 WST

WST to EGP Chart

1 WST = 0 EGP

View full chart

1 Samoan Tala to Egyptian Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
17.69817.856
Low
17.22417.052
Average
17.49317.371
Volatility
0.39%0.78%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

More Samoan Tala info
egp

EGP - Egyptian Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Egyptian Pound exchange rate is the EGP to USD rate. The currency code for Egyptian Pounds is EGP. The currency symbol is £.

More Egyptian Pound info

Popular Samoan Tala (WST) Currency Pairings

usd

WST to USD

eur

WST to EUR

gbp

WST to GBP

jpy

WST to JPY

cad

WST to CAD

aud

WST to AUD

chf

WST to CHF

cny

WST to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings