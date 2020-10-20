1 WST to CVE - Convert Samoan Tala to Cape Verdean Escudos

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

37.271834 Cape Verdean Escudos

1 CVE = 0.0268299 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to Cape Verdean Escudo conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 14:01 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Cape Verdean Escudo

1 WST37.2718 CVE
5 WST186.359 CVE
10 WST372.718 CVE
25 WST931.796 CVE
50 WST1,863.59 CVE
100 WST3,727.18 CVE
500 WST18,635.9 CVE
1,000 WST37,271.8 CVE
5,000 WST186,359 CVE
10,000 WST372,718 CVE

Convert Cape Verdean Escudo to Samoan Tala

1 CVE0.0268299 WST
5 CVE0.13415 WST
10 CVE0.268299 WST
25 CVE0.670748 WST
50 CVE1.3415 WST
100 CVE2.68299 WST
500 CVE13.415 WST
1,000 CVE26.8299 WST
5,000 CVE134.15 WST
10,000 CVE268.299 WST

WST to CVE Chart

1 WST = 0 CVE

1 Samoan Tala to Cape Verdean Escudo stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
37.79538.546
Low
36.97336.914
Average
37.53037.364
Volatility
0.41%0.77%

Currency Information

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

CVE - Cape Verdean Escudo

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cape Verdean Escudo exchange rate is the CVE to USD rate. The currency code for Cape Verdean Escudos is CVE. The currency symbol is $.

