1 WST to CUP - Convert Samoan Tala to Cuban Pesos

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

8.7459203 Cuban Pesos

1 CUP = 0.114339 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to Cuban Peso conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 14:00 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Cuban Peso

wst
WST
cup
CUP
1 WST8.74592 CUP
5 WST43.7296 CUP
10 WST87.4592 CUP
25 WST218.648 CUP
50 WST437.296 CUP
100 WST874.592 CUP
500 WST4,372.96 CUP
1,000 WST8,745.92 CUP
5,000 WST43,729.6 CUP
10,000 WST87,459.2 CUP

Convert Cuban Peso to Samoan Tala

cup
CUP
wst
WST
1 CUP0.114339 WST
5 CUP0.571695 WST
10 CUP1.14339 WST
25 CUP2.85848 WST
50 CUP5.71695 WST
100 CUP11.4339 WST
500 CUP57.1695 WST
1,000 CUP114.339 WST
5,000 CUP571.695 WST
10,000 CUP1,143.39 WST

WST to CUP Chart

1 WST = 0 CUP

View full chart

1 Samoan Tala to Cuban Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
8.83688.9481
Low
8.72348.6003
Average
8.77508.7451
Volatility
0.35%0.73%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

More Samoan Tala info
cup

CUP - Cuban Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cuban Peso exchange rate is the CUP to USD rate. The currency code for Cuban Pesos is CUP. The currency symbol is ₱.

More Cuban Peso info

Popular Samoan Tala (WST) Currency Pairings

usd

WST to USD

eur

WST to EUR

gbp

WST to GBP

jpy

WST to JPY

cad

WST to CAD

aud

WST to AUD

chf

WST to CHF

cny

WST to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings