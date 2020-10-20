1 WST to BWP - Convert Samoan Tala to Botswana Pule

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

4.9643842 Botswana Pule

1 BWP = 0.201435 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to Botswana Pula conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 14:00 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Botswana Pula

wst
WST
bwp
BWP
1 WST4.96438 BWP
5 WST24.8219 BWP
10 WST49.6438 BWP
25 WST124.11 BWP
50 WST248.219 BWP
100 WST496.438 BWP
500 WST2,482.19 BWP
1,000 WST4,964.38 BWP
5,000 WST24,821.9 BWP
10,000 WST49,643.8 BWP

Convert Botswana Pula to Samoan Tala

bwp
BWP
wst
WST
1 BWP0.201435 WST
5 BWP1.00717 WST
10 BWP2.01435 WST
25 BWP5.03587 WST
50 BWP10.0717 WST
100 BWP20.1435 WST
500 BWP100.717 WST
1,000 BWP201.435 WST
5,000 BWP1,007.17 WST
10,000 BWP2,014.35 WST

WST to BWP Chart

1 WST = 0 BWP

1 Samoan Tala to Botswana Pula stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
5.04205.1595
Low
4.91734.9133
Average
4.98204.9787
Volatility
0.46%0.79%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

bwp

BWP - Botswana Pula

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Botswana Pula exchange rate is the BWP to USD rate. The currency code for Botswana Pule is BWP. The currency symbol is P.

