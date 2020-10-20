1 WST to BHD - Convert Samoan Tala to Bahraini Dinars

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

0.1372781 Bahraini Dinars

1 BHD = 7.28448 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to Bahraini Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 14:00 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Bahraini Dinar

wst
WST
bhd
BHD
1 WST0.137278 BHD
5 WST0.68639 BHD
10 WST1.37278 BHD
25 WST3.43195 BHD
50 WST6.8639 BHD
100 WST13.7278 BHD
500 WST68.639 BHD
1,000 WST137.278 BHD
5,000 WST686.39 BHD
10,000 WST1,372.78 BHD

Convert Bahraini Dinar to Samoan Tala

bhd
BHD
wst
WST
1 BHD7.28448 WST
5 BHD36.4224 WST
10 BHD72.8448 WST
25 BHD182.112 WST
50 BHD364.224 WST
100 BHD728.448 WST
500 BHD3,642.24 WST
1,000 BHD7,284.48 WST
5,000 BHD36,422.4 WST
10,000 BHD72,844.8 WST

WST to BHD Chart

1 WST = 0 BHD

1 Samoan Tala to Bahraini Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.138260.14019
Low
0.136830.13496
Average
0.137640.13715
Volatility
0.25%0.71%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

bhd

BHD - Bahraini Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bahraini Dinar exchange rate is the BHD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahraini Dinars is BHD. The currency symbol is .د.ب.

