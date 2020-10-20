1.00 Samoan Tala =
0.54385307 Australian Dollars
1 AUD = 1.83873 WST
WST
AUD
|1 WST
|0.543853 AUD
|5 WST
|2.71927 AUD
|10 WST
|5.43853 AUD
|25 WST
|13.5963 AUD
|50 WST
|27.1927 AUD
|100 WST
|54.3853 AUD
|500 WST
|271.927 AUD
|1,000 WST
|543.853 AUD
|5,000 WST
|2,719.27 AUD
|10,000 WST
|5,438.53 AUD
1 WST = 0 AUD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.55847
|0.57562
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.54641
|0.54520
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.55093
|0.55291
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.46%
|0.81%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.More Samoan Tala info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Australian Dollar exchange rate is the AUD to USD rate. The currency code for Australian Dollars is AUD. The currency symbol is $.More Australian Dollar info
