1 QAR to SVC - Convert Qatari Rials to Salvadoran Colones

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

2.4038462 Salvadoran Colones

1 SVC = 0.416000 QAR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Qatari Riyal to Salvadoran Colon conversion Last updated Aug 29, 2024, 23:09 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Salvadoran Colon

qar
QAR
svc
SVC
1 QAR2.40385 SVC
5 QAR12.0192 SVC
10 QAR24.0385 SVC
25 QAR60.0962 SVC
50 QAR120.192 SVC
100 QAR240.385 SVC
500 QAR1,201.92 SVC
1,000 QAR2,403.85 SVC
5,000 QAR12,019.2 SVC
10,000 QAR24,038.5 SVC

Convert Salvadoran Colon to Qatari Riyal

svc
SVC
qar
QAR
1 SVC0.416 QAR
5 SVC2.08 QAR
10 SVC4.16 QAR
25 SVC10.4 QAR
50 SVC20.8 QAR
100 SVC41.6 QAR
500 SVC208 QAR
1,000 SVC416 QAR
5,000 SVC2,080 QAR
10,000 SVC4,160 QAR

QAR to SVC Chart

1 QAR = 0 SVC

1 Qatari Riyal to Salvadoran Colon stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2.40382.4038
Low
2.40382.4038
Average
2.40382.4038
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

svc

SVC - Salvadoran Colon

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Salvadoran Colon exchange rate is the SVC to USD rate. The currency code for Salvadoran Colones is SVC. The currency symbol is $.

