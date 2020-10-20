1 QAR to NPR - Convert Qatari Rials to Nepalese Rupees

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

36.816607 Nepalese Rupees

1 NPR = 0.0271617 QAR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Qatari Riyal to Nepalese Rupee conversion Last updated Sep 29, 2024, 05:02 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Nepalese Rupee

1 QAR36.8166 NPR
5 QAR184.083 NPR
10 QAR368.166 NPR
25 QAR920.415 NPR
50 QAR1,840.83 NPR
100 QAR3,681.66 NPR
500 QAR18,408.3 NPR
1,000 QAR36,816.6 NPR
5,000 QAR184,083 NPR
10,000 QAR368,166 NPR

Convert Nepalese Rupee to Qatari Riyal

1 NPR0.0271617 QAR
5 NPR0.135808 QAR
10 NPR0.271617 QAR
25 NPR0.679041 QAR
50 NPR1.35808 QAR
100 NPR2.71617 QAR
500 NPR13.5808 QAR
1,000 NPR27.1617 QAR
5,000 NPR135.808 QAR
10,000 NPR271.617 QAR

QAR to NPR Chart

1 QAR = 0 NPR

1 Qatari Riyal to Nepalese Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
36.93836.941
Low
36.71236.672
Average
36.85736.834
Volatility
0.07%0.07%

Currency Information

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

NPR - Nepalese Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nepalese Rupee exchange rate is the NPR to USD rate. The currency code for Nepalese Rupees is NPR. The currency symbol is ₨.

