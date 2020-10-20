1 QAR to ERN - Convert Qatari Rials to Eritrean Nakfas

1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

4.1208791 Eritrean Nakfas

1 ERN = 0.242667 QAR

Qatari Riyal to Eritrean Nakfa conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 10:41 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Eritrean Nakfa

1 QAR4.12088 ERN
5 QAR20.6044 ERN
10 QAR41.2088 ERN
25 QAR103.022 ERN
50 QAR206.044 ERN
100 QAR412.088 ERN
500 QAR2,060.44 ERN
1,000 QAR4,120.88 ERN
5,000 QAR20,604.4 ERN
10,000 QAR41,208.8 ERN

Convert Eritrean Nakfa to Qatari Riyal

1 ERN0.242667 QAR
5 ERN1.21333 QAR
10 ERN2.42667 QAR
25 ERN6.06667 QAR
50 ERN12.1333 QAR
100 ERN24.2667 QAR
500 ERN121.333 QAR
1,000 ERN242.667 QAR
5,000 ERN1,213.33 QAR
10,000 ERN2,426.67 QAR

QAR to ERN Chart

1 QAR = 0 ERN

1 Qatari Riyal to Eritrean Nakfa stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
4.12094.1209
Low
4.12094.1209
Average
4.12094.1209
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

ERN - Eritrean Nakfa

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Eritrean Nakfa exchange rate is the ERN to USD rate. The currency code for Eritrean Nakfas is ERN. The currency symbol is Nfk.

