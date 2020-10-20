1.00 Qatari Riyal =
22.947083 Bhutanese Ngultrums
1 BTN = 0.0435785 QAR
Xe Currency Converter
QAR
BTN
|1 QAR
|22.9471 BTN
|5 QAR
|114.735 BTN
|10 QAR
|229.471 BTN
|25 QAR
|573.677 BTN
|50 QAR
|1,147.35 BTN
|100 QAR
|2,294.71 BTN
|500 QAR
|11,473.5 BTN
|1,000 QAR
|22,947.1 BTN
|5,000 QAR
|114,735 BTN
|10,000 QAR
|229,471 BTN
1 QAR = 0 BTN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|22.975
|22.985
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|22.829
|22.813
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|22.934
|22.916
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.18%
|0.13%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Qatari Riyal info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bhutanese Ngultrum exchange rate is the BTN to USD rate. The currency code for Bhutanese Ngultrums is BTN. The currency symbol is Nu..More Bhutanese Ngultrum info
