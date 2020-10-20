1.00 Qatari Riyal =
0.000004552967033 Bitcoins
1 BTC = 219,637 QAR
Xe Currency Converter
1.00 Qatari Riyal =
0.000004552967033 Bitcoins
1 BTC = 219,637 QAR
QAR
BTC
|1 QAR
|0.00000455297 BTC
|5 QAR
|0.0000227648 BTC
|10 QAR
|0.0000455297 BTC
|25 QAR
|0.000113824 BTC
|50 QAR
|0.000227648 BTC
|100 QAR
|0.000455297 BTC
|500 QAR
|0.00227648 BTC
|1,000 QAR
|0.00455297 BTC
|5,000 QAR
|0.0227648 BTC
|10,000 QAR
|0.0455297 BTC
1 QAR = 0 BTC
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0000045540
|0.0000047154
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0000038639
|0.0000038350
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0000041949
|0.0000041991
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.68%
|2.32%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Qatari Riyal info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bitcoin exchange rate is the BTC to USD rate. There is no official ISO code for Bitcoins, although BTC is commonly used. The currency symbol is ₿.More Bitcoin info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings