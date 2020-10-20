1 MTL to TWD - Convert Maltese Liri to Taiwan New Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

81.713479 Taiwan New Dollars

1 TWD = 0.0122379 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Taiwan New Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:33 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Taiwan New Dollar

MTL
TWD
1 MTL81.7135 TWD
5 MTL408.567 TWD
10 MTL817.135 TWD
25 MTL2,042.84 TWD
50 MTL4,085.67 TWD
100 MTL8,171.35 TWD
500 MTL40,856.7 TWD
1,000 MTL81,713.5 TWD
5,000 MTL408,567 TWD
10,000 MTL817,135 TWD

Convert Taiwan New Dollar to Maltese Lira

TWD
MTL
1 TWD0.0122379 MTL
5 TWD0.0611894 MTL
10 TWD0.122379 MTL
25 TWD0.305947 MTL
50 TWD0.611894 MTL
100 TWD1.22379 MTL
500 TWD6.11894 MTL
1,000 TWD12.2379 MTL
5,000 TWD61.1894 MTL
10,000 TWD122.379 MTL

MTL to TWD Chart

1 MTL = 0 TWD

1 Maltese Lira to Taiwan New Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
35.22235.281
Low
34.60934.371
Average
34.86134.853
Volatility
0.24%0.22%

Currency Information

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

TWD - Taiwan New Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Taiwan New Dollar exchange rate is the TWD to USD rate. The currency code for Taiwan New Dollars is TWD. The currency symbol is NT$.

More Taiwan New Dollar info

