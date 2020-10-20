1 MTL to TRY - Convert Maltese Liri to Turkish Lire

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

82.266425 Turkish Lire

1 TRY = 0.0121556 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Turkish Lira conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:32 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Turkish Lira

mtl
MTL
try
TRY
1 MTL82.2664 TRY
5 MTL411.332 TRY
10 MTL822.664 TRY
25 MTL2,056.66 TRY
50 MTL4,113.32 TRY
100 MTL8,226.64 TRY
500 MTL41,133.2 TRY
1,000 MTL82,266.4 TRY
5,000 MTL411,332 TRY
10,000 MTL822,664 TRY

Convert Turkish Lira to Maltese Lira

try
TRY
mtl
MTL
1 TRY0.0121556 MTL
5 TRY0.0607781 MTL
10 TRY0.121556 MTL
25 TRY0.303891 MTL
50 TRY0.607781 MTL
100 TRY1.21556 MTL
500 TRY6.07781 MTL
1,000 TRY12.1556 MTL
5,000 TRY60.7781 MTL
10,000 TRY121.556 MTL

MTL to TRY Chart

1 MTL = 0 TRY

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Turkish Lira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
35.52035.520
Low
34.78234.459
Average
35.10434.914
Volatility
0.44%0.37%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

try

TRY - Turkish Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkish Lira exchange rate is the TRY to USD rate. The currency code for Turkish Lire is TRY. The currency symbol is ₺.

More Turkish Lira info

, ratings