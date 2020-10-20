1 MTL to INR - Convert Maltese Liri to Indian Rupees

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

210.26982 Indian Rupees

1 INR = 0.00475579 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Indian Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:43 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Indian Rupee

mtl
MTL
inr
INR
1 MTL210.27 INR
5 MTL1,051.35 INR
10 MTL2,102.7 INR
25 MTL5,256.75 INR
50 MTL10,513.5 INR
100 MTL21,027 INR
500 MTL105,135 INR
1,000 MTL210,270 INR
5,000 MTL1,051,350 INR
10,000 MTL2,102,700 INR

Convert Indian Rupee to Maltese Lira

inr
INR
mtl
MTL
1 INR0.00475579 MTL
5 INR0.023779 MTL
10 INR0.0475579 MTL
25 INR0.118895 MTL
50 INR0.23779 MTL
100 INR0.475579 MTL
500 INR2.3779 MTL
1,000 INR4.75579 MTL
5,000 INR23.779 MTL
10,000 INR47.5579 MTL

MTL to INR Chart

1 MTL = 0 INR

1 Maltese Lira to Indian Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
91.00491.004
Low
89.26588.727
Average
89.78989.801
Volatility
0.29%0.25%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

inr

INR - Indian Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Indian Rupee exchange rate is the INR to USD rate. The currency code for Indian Rupees is INR. The currency symbol is ₹.

More Indian Rupee info

