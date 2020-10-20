1 MTL to ILS - Convert Maltese Liri to Israeli New Shekels

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

9.4214794 Israeli New Shekels

1 ILS = 0.106140 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to Israeli Shekel conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:27 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Israeli Shekel

mtl
MTL
ils
ILS
1 MTL9.42148 ILS
5 MTL47.1074 ILS
10 MTL94.2148 ILS
25 MTL235.537 ILS
50 MTL471.074 ILS
100 MTL942.148 ILS
500 MTL4,710.74 ILS
1,000 MTL9,421.48 ILS
5,000 MTL47,107.4 ILS
10,000 MTL94,214.8 ILS

Convert Israeli Shekel to Maltese Lira

ils
ILS
mtl
MTL
1 ILS0.10614 MTL
5 ILS0.530702 MTL
10 ILS1.0614 MTL
25 ILS2.65351 MTL
50 ILS5.30702 MTL
100 ILS10.614 MTL
500 ILS53.0702 MTL
1,000 ILS106.14 MTL
5,000 ILS530.702 MTL
10,000 ILS1,061.4 MTL

MTL to ILS Chart

1 MTL = 0 ILS

1 Maltese Lira to Israeli Shekel stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
4.06664.0875
Low
3.98293.9703
Average
4.02014.0177
Volatility
0.38%0.47%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

ils

ILS - Israeli Shekel

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Israeli Shekel exchange rate is the ILS to USD rate. The currency code for Israeli New Shekels is ILS. The currency symbol is ₪.

