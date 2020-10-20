1 MTL to IDR - Convert Maltese Liri to Indonesian Rupiahs

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

41,155.294 Indonesian Rupiahs

1 IDR = 0.0000242982 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Maltese Lira to Indonesian Rupiah conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:43 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Indonesian Rupiah

mtl
MTL
idr
IDR
1 MTL41,155.3 IDR
5 MTL205,776 IDR
10 MTL411,553 IDR
25 MTL1,028,880 IDR
50 MTL2,057,760 IDR
100 MTL4,115,530 IDR
500 MTL20,577,600 IDR
1,000 MTL41,155,300 IDR
5,000 MTL205,776,000 IDR
10,000 MTL411,553,000 IDR

Convert Indonesian Rupiah to Maltese Lira

idr
IDR
mtl
MTL
1 IDR0.0000242982 MTL
5 IDR0.000121491 MTL
10 IDR0.000242982 MTL
25 IDR0.000607455 MTL
50 IDR0.00121491 MTL
100 IDR0.00242982 MTL
500 IDR0.0121491 MTL
1,000 IDR0.0242982 MTL
5,000 IDR0.121491 MTL
10,000 IDR0.242982 MTL

MTL to IDR Chart

1 MTL = 0 IDR

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Indonesian Rupiah stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
17,74817,748
Low
17,49416,925
Average
17,60017,424
Volatility
0.34%0.38%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

idr

IDR - Indonesian Rupiah

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Indonesian Rupiah exchange rate is the IDR to USD rate. The currency code for Indonesian Rupiahs is IDR. The currency symbol is Rp.

More Indonesian Rupiah info

