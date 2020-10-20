1 MTL to HKD - Convert Maltese Liri to Hong Kong Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

19.666476 Hong Kong Dollars

1 HKD = 0.0508480 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Hong Kong Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:43 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Hong Kong Dollar

mtl
MTL
hkd
HKD
1 MTL19.6665 HKD
5 MTL98.3324 HKD
10 MTL196.665 HKD
25 MTL491.662 HKD
50 MTL983.324 HKD
100 MTL1,966.65 HKD
500 MTL9,833.24 HKD
1,000 MTL19,666.5 HKD
5,000 MTL98,332.4 HKD
10,000 MTL196,665 HKD

Convert Hong Kong Dollar to Maltese Lira

hkd
HKD
mtl
MTL
1 HKD0.050848 MTL
5 HKD0.25424 MTL
10 HKD0.50848 MTL
25 HKD1.2712 MTL
50 HKD2.5424 MTL
100 HKD5.0848 MTL
500 HKD25.424 MTL
1,000 HKD50.848 MTL
5,000 HKD254.24 MTL
10,000 HKD508.48 MTL

MTL to HKD Chart

1 MTL = 0 HKD

1 Maltese Lira to Hong Kong Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
8.52918.5291
Low
8.34008.3181
Average
8.40048.4157
Volatility
0.29%0.28%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

hkd

HKD - Hong Kong Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Hong Kong Dollar exchange rate is the HKD to USD rate. The currency code for Hong Kong Dollars is HKD. The currency symbol is $.

