1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

17.373265 Danish Kroner

1 DKK = 0.0575597 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Danish Krone conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:43 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Danish Krone

mtl
MTL
dkk
DKK
1 MTL17.3733 DKK
5 MTL86.8663 DKK
10 MTL173.733 DKK
25 MTL434.332 DKK
50 MTL868.663 DKK
100 MTL1,737.33 DKK
500 MTL8,686.63 DKK
1,000 MTL17,373.3 DKK
5,000 MTL86,866.3 DKK
10,000 MTL173,733 DKK

Convert Danish Krone to Maltese Lira

dkk
DKK
mtl
MTL
1 DKK0.0575597 MTL
5 DKK0.287799 MTL
10 DKK0.575597 MTL
25 DKK1.43899 MTL
50 DKK2.87799 MTL
100 DKK5.75597 MTL
500 DKK28.7799 MTL
1,000 DKK57.5597 MTL
5,000 DKK287.799 MTL
10,000 DKK575.597 MTL

MTL to DKK Chart

1 MTL = 0 DKK

1 Maltese Lira to Danish Krone stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
7.47137.4760
Low
7.45817.4575
Average
7.46047.4609
Volatility
0.04%0.05%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

dkk

DKK - Danish Krone

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Danish Krone exchange rate is the DKK to USD rate. The currency code for Danish Kroner is DKK. The currency symbol is kr.

, ratings