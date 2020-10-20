1 MTL to CHF - Convert Maltese Liri to Swiss Francs

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

2.2669542 Swiss Francs

1 CHF = 0.441121 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Swiss Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:42 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Swiss Franc

mtl
MTL
chf
CHF
1 MTL2.26695 CHF
5 MTL11.3348 CHF
10 MTL22.6695 CHF
25 MTL56.6739 CHF
50 MTL113.348 CHF
100 MTL226.695 CHF
500 MTL1,133.48 CHF
1,000 MTL2,266.95 CHF
5,000 MTL11,334.8 CHF
10,000 MTL22,669.5 CHF

Convert Swiss Franc to Maltese Lira

chf
CHF
mtl
MTL
1 CHF0.441121 MTL
5 CHF2.2056 MTL
10 CHF4.41121 MTL
25 CHF11.028 MTL
50 CHF22.056 MTL
100 CHF44.1121 MTL
500 CHF220.56 MTL
1,000 CHF441.121 MTL
5,000 CHF2,205.6 MTL
10,000 CHF4,411.21 MTL

MTL to CHF Chart

1 MTL = 0 CHF

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Swiss Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.976320.99271
Low
0.949660.94966
Average
0.962240.97368
Volatility
0.31%0.27%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

chf

CHF - Swiss Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swiss Franc exchange rate is the CHF to USD rate. The currency code for Swiss Francs is CHF. The currency symbol is CHF.

More Swiss Franc info

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

cny

MTL to CNY

zar

MTL to ZAR

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings