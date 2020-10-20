1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.082314063 Turkish Lire
1 TRY = 12.1486 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
TRY
|1 MRO
|0.0823141 TRY
|5 MRO
|0.41157 TRY
|10 MRO
|0.823141 TRY
|25 MRO
|2.05785 TRY
|50 MRO
|4.1157 TRY
|100 MRO
|8.23141 TRY
|500 MRO
|41.157 TRY
|1,000 MRO
|82.3141 TRY
|5,000 MRO
|411.57 TRY
|10,000 MRO
|823.141 TRY
1 MRO = 0 TRY
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.83828
|0.83828
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.81491
|0.80322
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.82807
|0.81899
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.65%
|0.57%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkish Lira exchange rate is the TRY to USD rate. The currency code for Turkish Lire is TRY. The currency symbol is ₺.
