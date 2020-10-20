1 MRO to TRY - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Turkish Lire

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.082314063 Turkish Lire

1 TRY = 12.1486 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Turkish Lira conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:32 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Turkish Lira

mro
MRO
try
TRY
1 MRO0.0823141 TRY
5 MRO0.41157 TRY
10 MRO0.823141 TRY
25 MRO2.05785 TRY
50 MRO4.1157 TRY
100 MRO8.23141 TRY
500 MRO41.157 TRY
1,000 MRO82.3141 TRY
5,000 MRO411.57 TRY
10,000 MRO823.141 TRY

Convert Turkish Lira to Mauritanian Ouguiya

try
TRY
mro
MRO
1 TRY12.1486 MRO
5 TRY60.743 MRO
10 TRY121.486 MRO
25 TRY303.715 MRO
50 TRY607.43 MRO
100 TRY1,214.86 MRO
500 TRY6,074.3 MRO
1,000 TRY12,148.6 MRO
5,000 TRY60,743 MRO
10,000 TRY121,486 MRO

MRO to TRY Chart

1 MRO = 0 TRY

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Turkish Lira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.838280.83828
Low
0.814910.80322
Average
0.828070.81899
Volatility
0.65%0.57%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

try

TRY - Turkish Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkish Lira exchange rate is the TRY to USD rate. The currency code for Turkish Lire is TRY. The currency symbol is ₺.

