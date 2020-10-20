1 MRO to THB - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Thai Baht

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.09251802 Thai Baht

1 THB = 10.8087 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Thai Baht conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:31 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Thai Baht

mro
MRO
thb
THB
1 MRO0.092518 THB
5 MRO0.46259 THB
10 MRO0.92518 THB
25 MRO2.31295 THB
50 MRO4.6259 THB
100 MRO9.2518 THB
500 MRO46.259 THB
1,000 MRO92.518 THB
5,000 MRO462.59 THB
10,000 MRO925.18 THB

Convert Thai Baht to Mauritanian Ouguiya

thb
THB
mro
MRO
1 THB10.8087 MRO
5 THB54.0435 MRO
10 THB108.087 MRO
25 THB270.218 MRO
50 THB540.435 MRO
100 THB1,080.87 MRO
500 THB5,404.35 MRO
1,000 THB10,808.7 MRO
5,000 THB54,043.5 MRO
10,000 THB108,087 MRO

MRO to THB Chart

1 MRO = 0 THB

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Thai Baht stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.943470.94347
Low
0.924620.90574
Average
0.931730.92713
Volatility
0.57%0.64%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
thb

THB - Thai Baht

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Thai Baht exchange rate is the THB to USD rate. The currency code for Thai Baht is THB. The currency symbol is ฿.

More Thai Baht info

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings