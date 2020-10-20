1 MRO to SGD - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Singapore Dollars

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.003413936 Singapore Dollars

1 SGD = 292.917 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Singapore Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:31 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Singapore Dollar

mro
MRO
sgd
SGD
1 MRO0.00341394 SGD
5 MRO0.0170697 SGD
10 MRO0.0341394 SGD
25 MRO0.0853484 SGD
50 MRO0.170697 SGD
100 MRO0.341394 SGD
500 MRO1.70697 SGD
1,000 MRO3.41394 SGD
5,000 MRO17.0697 SGD
10,000 MRO34.1394 SGD

Convert Singapore Dollar to Mauritanian Ouguiya

sgd
SGD
mro
MRO
1 SGD292.917 MRO
5 SGD1,464.59 MRO
10 SGD2,929.17 MRO
25 SGD7,322.93 MRO
50 SGD14,645.9 MRO
100 SGD29,291.7 MRO
500 SGD146,459 MRO
1,000 SGD292,917 MRO
5,000 SGD1,464,590 MRO
10,000 SGD2,929,170 MRO

MRO to SGD Chart

1 MRO = 0 SGD

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Singapore Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0345880.034588
Low
0.0340670.033687
Average
0.0343320.034191
Volatility
0.49%0.54%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

sgd

SGD - Singapore Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Singapore Dollar exchange rate is the SGD to USD rate. The currency code for Singapore Dollars is SGD. The currency symbol is S$.

, ratings