1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0094753209 Saudi Arabian Riyals
1 SAR = 105.537 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
SAR
|1 MRO
|0.00947532 SAR
|5 MRO
|0.0473766 SAR
|10 MRO
|0.0947532 SAR
|25 MRO
|0.236883 SAR
|50 MRO
|0.473766 SAR
|100 MRO
|0.947532 SAR
|500 MRO
|4.73766 SAR
|1,000 MRO
|9.47532 SAR
|5,000 MRO
|47.3766 SAR
|10,000 MRO
|94.7532 SAR
1 MRO = 0 SAR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.096017
|0.096017
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.094245
|0.093338
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.095159
|0.094714
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.49%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Saudi Arabian Riyal exchange rate is the SAR to USD rate. The currency code for Saudi Arabian Riyals is SAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Saudi Arabian Riyal info
