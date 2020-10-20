1 MRO to SAR - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Saudi Arabian Riyals

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0094753209 Saudi Arabian Riyals

1 SAR = 105.537 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Saudi Arabian Riyal conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:31 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Saudi Arabian Riyal

mro
MRO
sar
SAR
1 MRO0.00947532 SAR
5 MRO0.0473766 SAR
10 MRO0.0947532 SAR
25 MRO0.236883 SAR
50 MRO0.473766 SAR
100 MRO0.947532 SAR
500 MRO4.73766 SAR
1,000 MRO9.47532 SAR
5,000 MRO47.3766 SAR
10,000 MRO94.7532 SAR

Convert Saudi Arabian Riyal to Mauritanian Ouguiya

sar
SAR
mro
MRO
1 SAR105.537 MRO
5 SAR527.687 MRO
10 SAR1,055.37 MRO
25 SAR2,638.43 MRO
50 SAR5,276.87 MRO
100 SAR10,553.7 MRO
500 SAR52,768.7 MRO
1,000 SAR105,537 MRO
5,000 SAR527,687 MRO
10,000 SAR1,055,370 MRO

MRO to SAR Chart

1 MRO = 0 SAR

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Saudi Arabian Riyal stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0960170.096017
Low
0.0942450.093338
Average
0.0951590.094714
Volatility
0.48%0.49%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

sar

SAR - Saudi Arabian Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Saudi Arabian Riyal exchange rate is the SAR to USD rate. The currency code for Saudi Arabian Riyals is SAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

