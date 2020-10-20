1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.22701098 Russian Rubles
1 RUB = 4.40507 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
RUB
|1 MRO
|0.227011 RUB
|5 MRO
|1.13505 RUB
|10 MRO
|2.27011 RUB
|25 MRO
|5.67527 RUB
|50 MRO
|11.3505 RUB
|100 MRO
|22.7011 RUB
|500 MRO
|113.505 RUB
|1,000 MRO
|227.011 RUB
|5,000 MRO
|1,135.05 RUB
|10,000 MRO
|2,270.11 RUB
1 MRO = 0 RUB
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.3135
|2.3588
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.1550
|2.1550
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|2.2633
|2.2906
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.41%
|1.10%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Russian Ruble exchange rate is the RUB to USD rate. The currency code for Russian Rubles is RUB. The currency symbol is ₽.
