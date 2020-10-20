1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0099957201 Polish Zlotych
1 PLN = 100.043 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
PLN
|1 MRO
|0.00999572 PLN
|5 MRO
|0.0499786 PLN
|10 MRO
|0.0999572 PLN
|25 MRO
|0.249893 PLN
|50 MRO
|0.499786 PLN
|100 MRO
|0.999572 PLN
|500 MRO
|4.99786 PLN
|1,000 MRO
|9.99572 PLN
|5,000 MRO
|49.9786 PLN
|10,000 MRO
|99.9572 PLN
1 MRO = 0 PLN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.10399
|0.10399
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.099200
|0.098313
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.10200
|0.10096
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.75%
|0.76%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Polish Zloty exchange rate is the PLN to USD rate. The currency code for Polish Zlotych is PLN. The currency symbol is zł.
These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
