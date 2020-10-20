1 MRO to PLN - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Polish Zlotych

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0099957201 Polish Zlotych

1 PLN = 100.043 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Polish Zloty conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:30 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Polish Zloty

mro
MRO
pln
PLN
1 MRO0.00999572 PLN
5 MRO0.0499786 PLN
10 MRO0.0999572 PLN
25 MRO0.249893 PLN
50 MRO0.499786 PLN
100 MRO0.999572 PLN
500 MRO4.99786 PLN
1,000 MRO9.99572 PLN
5,000 MRO49.9786 PLN
10,000 MRO99.9572 PLN

Convert Polish Zloty to Mauritanian Ouguiya

pln
PLN
mro
MRO
1 PLN100.043 MRO
5 PLN500.214 MRO
10 PLN1,000.43 MRO
25 PLN2,501.07 MRO
50 PLN5,002.14 MRO
100 PLN10,004.3 MRO
500 PLN50,021.4 MRO
1,000 PLN100,043 MRO
5,000 PLN500,214 MRO
10,000 PLN1,000,430 MRO

MRO to PLN Chart

1 MRO = 0 PLN

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Polish Zloty stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.103990.10399
Low
0.0992000.098313
Average
0.102000.10096
Volatility
0.75%0.76%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

pln

PLN - Polish Zloty

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Polish Zloty exchange rate is the PLN to USD rate. The currency code for Polish Zlotych is PLN. The currency symbol is zł.

, ratings