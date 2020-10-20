1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.70279541 Pakistani Rupees
1 PKR = 1.42289 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
PKR
|1 MRO
|0.702795 PKR
|5 MRO
|3.51398 PKR
|10 MRO
|7.02795 PKR
|25 MRO
|17.5699 PKR
|50 MRO
|35.1398 PKR
|100 MRO
|70.2795 PKR
|500 MRO
|351.398 PKR
|1,000 MRO
|702.795 PKR
|5,000 MRO
|3,513.98 PKR
|10,000 MRO
|7,027.95 PKR
1 MRO = 0 PKR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|7.1297
|7.1297
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|6.9929
|6.9228
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|7.0692
|7.0314
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.51%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Pakistani Rupee exchange rate is the PKR to USD rate. The currency code for Pakistani Rupees is PKR. The currency symbol is ₨.More Pakistani Rupee info
