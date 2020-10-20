1 MRO to NOK - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Norwegian Kroner

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.02667482 Norwegian Kroner

1 NOK = 37.4885 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Norwegian Krone conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:30 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Norwegian Krone

mro
MRO
nok
NOK
1 MRO0.0266748 NOK
5 MRO0.133374 NOK
10 MRO0.266748 NOK
25 MRO0.66687 NOK
50 MRO1.33374 NOK
100 MRO2.66748 NOK
500 MRO13.3374 NOK
1,000 MRO26.6748 NOK
5,000 MRO133.374 NOK
10,000 MRO266.748 NOK

Convert Norwegian Krone to Mauritanian Ouguiya

nok
NOK
mro
MRO
1 NOK37.4885 MRO
5 NOK187.443 MRO
10 NOK374.885 MRO
25 NOK937.213 MRO
50 NOK1,874.43 MRO
100 NOK3,748.85 MRO
500 NOK18,744.3 MRO
1,000 NOK37,488.5 MRO
5,000 NOK187,443 MRO
10,000 NOK374,885 MRO

MRO to NOK Chart

1 MRO = 0 NOK

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Norwegian Krone stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.273990.28077
Low
0.264610.26461
Average
0.269570.27144
Volatility
0.75%0.76%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

nok

NOK - Norwegian Krone

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Norwegian Krone exchange rate is the NOK to USD rate. The currency code for Norwegian Kroner is NOK. The currency symbol is kr.

, ratings