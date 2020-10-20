1 MRO to MYR - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Malaysian Ringgits

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.011907343 Malaysian Ringgits

1 MYR = 83.9818 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Malaysian Ringgit conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:29 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Malaysian Ringgit

mro
MRO
myr
MYR
1 MRO0.0119073 MYR
5 MRO0.0595367 MYR
10 MRO0.119073 MYR
25 MRO0.297684 MYR
50 MRO0.595367 MYR
100 MRO1.19073 MYR
500 MRO5.95367 MYR
1,000 MRO11.9073 MYR
5,000 MRO59.5367 MYR
10,000 MRO119.073 MYR

Convert Malaysian Ringgit to Mauritanian Ouguiya

myr
MYR
mro
MRO
1 MYR83.9818 MRO
5 MYR419.909 MRO
10 MYR839.818 MRO
25 MYR2,099.54 MRO
50 MYR4,199.09 MRO
100 MYR8,398.18 MRO
500 MYR41,990.9 MRO
1,000 MYR83,981.8 MRO
5,000 MYR419,909 MRO
10,000 MYR839,818 MRO

MRO to MYR Chart

1 MRO = 0 MYR

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Malaysian Ringgit stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.120230.12136
Low
0.118550.11764
Average
0.119550.11945
Volatility
0.45%0.51%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
myr

MYR - Malaysian Ringgit

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malaysian Ringgit exchange rate is the MYR to USD rate. The currency code for Malaysian Ringgits is MYR. The currency symbol is RM.

More Malaysian Ringgit info

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings