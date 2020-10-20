1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.011907343 Malaysian Ringgits
1 MYR = 83.9818 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
MYR
|1 MRO
|0.0119073 MYR
|5 MRO
|0.0595367 MYR
|10 MRO
|0.119073 MYR
|25 MRO
|0.297684 MYR
|50 MRO
|0.595367 MYR
|100 MRO
|1.19073 MYR
|500 MRO
|5.95367 MYR
|1,000 MRO
|11.9073 MYR
|5,000 MRO
|59.5367 MYR
|10,000 MRO
|119.073 MYR
1 MRO = 0 MYR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.12023
|0.12136
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.11855
|0.11764
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.11955
|0.11945
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.45%
|0.51%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malaysian Ringgit exchange rate is the MYR to USD rate. The currency code for Malaysian Ringgits is MYR. The currency symbol is RM.More Malaysian Ringgit info
