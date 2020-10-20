1 MRO to MXN - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Mexican Pesos

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.045743742 Mexican Pesos

1 MXN = 21.8609 MRO

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Mexican Peso conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:29 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Mexican Peso

MRO
MXN
1 MRO0.0457437 MXN
5 MRO0.228719 MXN
10 MRO0.457437 MXN
25 MRO1.14359 MXN
50 MRO2.28719 MXN
100 MRO4.57437 MXN
500 MRO22.8719 MXN
1,000 MRO45.7437 MXN
5,000 MRO228.719 MXN
10,000 MRO457.437 MXN

Convert Mexican Peso to Mauritanian Ouguiya

MXN
MRO
1 MXN21.8609 MRO
5 MXN109.305 MRO
10 MXN218.609 MRO
25 MXN546.523 MRO
50 MXN1,093.05 MRO
100 MXN2,186.09 MRO
500 MXN10,930.5 MRO
1,000 MXN21,860.9 MRO
5,000 MXN109,305 MRO
10,000 MXN218,609 MRO

MRO to MXN Chart

1 MRO = 0 MXN

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Mexican Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.476200.47620
Low
0.443010.40944
Average
0.463710.43742
Volatility
1.14%1.00%

Currency Information

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

MXN - Mexican Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mexican Peso exchange rate is the MXN to USD rate. The currency code for Mexican Pesos is MXN. The currency symbol is $.

