1 MRO to GBP - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to British Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0019796828 British Pounds

1 GBP = 505.131 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to British Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 15:57 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to British Pound

mro
MRO
gbp
GBP
1 MRO0.00197968 GBP
5 MRO0.00989841 GBP
10 MRO0.0197968 GBP
25 MRO0.0494921 GBP
50 MRO0.0989841 GBP
100 MRO0.197968 GBP
500 MRO0.989841 GBP
1,000 MRO1.97968 GBP
5,000 MRO9.89841 GBP
10,000 MRO19.7968 GBP

Convert British Pound to Mauritanian Ouguiya

gbp
GBP
mro
MRO
1 GBP505.131 MRO
5 GBP2,525.66 MRO
10 GBP5,051.31 MRO
25 GBP12,628.3 MRO
50 GBP25,256.6 MRO
100 GBP50,513.1 MRO
500 GBP252,566 MRO
1,000 GBP505,131 MRO
5,000 GBP2,525,660 MRO
10,000 GBP5,051,310 MRO

MRO to GBP Chart

1 MRO = 0 GBP

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to British Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0201340.020456
Low
0.0197660.019754
Average
0.0199760.020013
Volatility
0.54%0.58%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
gbp

GBP - British Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular British Pound exchange rate is the GBP to USD rate. The currency code for British Pounds is GBP. The currency symbol is £.

More British Pound info

