1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.058711451 Czech Koruny
1 CZK = 17.0325 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.058711451 Czech Koruny
1 CZK = 17.0325 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
CZK
|1 MRO
|0.0587115 CZK
|5 MRO
|0.293557 CZK
|10 MRO
|0.587115 CZK
|25 MRO
|1.46779 CZK
|50 MRO
|2.93557 CZK
|100 MRO
|5.87115 CZK
|500 MRO
|29.3557 CZK
|1,000 MRO
|58.7115 CZK
|5,000 MRO
|293.557 CZK
|10,000 MRO
|587.115 CZK
1 MRO = 0 CZK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.59416
|0.60026
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.57261
|0.56987
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.58604
|0.58561
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.61%
|0.64%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Czech Koruna exchange rate is the CZK to USD rate. The currency code for Czech Koruny is CZK. The currency symbol is Kč.More Czech Koruna info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings