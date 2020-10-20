1 MRO to COP - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Colombian Pesos

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

10.332291 Colombian Pesos

1 COP = 0.0967840 MRO

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Colombian Peso conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:25 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Colombian Peso

1 MRO10.3323 COP
5 MRO51.6615 COP
10 MRO103.323 COP
25 MRO258.307 COP
50 MRO516.615 COP
100 MRO1,033.23 COP
500 MRO5,166.15 COP
1,000 MRO10,332.3 COP
5,000 MRO51,661.5 COP
10,000 MRO103,323 COP

Convert Colombian Peso to Mauritanian Ouguiya

1 COP0.096784 MRO
5 COP0.48392 MRO
10 COP0.96784 MRO
25 COP2.4196 MRO
50 COP4.8392 MRO
100 COP9.6784 MRO
500 COP48.392 MRO
1,000 COP96.784 MRO
5,000 COP483.92 MRO
10,000 COP967.84 MRO

MRO to COP Chart

1 MRO = 0 COP

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Colombian Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
106.13106.13
Low
97.92694.736
Average
103.4499.484
Volatility
0.93%0.82%

Currency Information

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

COP - Colombian Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Colombian Peso exchange rate is the COP to USD rate. The currency code for Colombian Pesos is COP. The currency symbol is $.

, ratings