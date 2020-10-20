1 MRO to CLP - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Chilean Pesos

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

2.3661022 Chilean Pesos

1 CLP = 0.422636 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Chilean Peso conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:25 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Chilean Peso

mro
MRO
clp
CLP
1 MRO2.3661 CLP
5 MRO11.8305 CLP
10 MRO23.661 CLP
25 MRO59.1526 CLP
50 MRO118.305 CLP
100 MRO236.61 CLP
500 MRO1,183.05 CLP
1,000 MRO2,366.1 CLP
5,000 MRO11,830.5 CLP
10,000 MRO23,661 CLP

Convert Chilean Peso to Mauritanian Ouguiya

clp
CLP
mro
MRO
1 CLP0.422636 MRO
5 CLP2.11318 MRO
10 CLP4.22636 MRO
25 CLP10.5659 MRO
50 CLP21.1318 MRO
100 CLP42.2636 MRO
500 CLP211.318 MRO
1,000 CLP422.636 MRO
5,000 CLP2,113.18 MRO
10,000 CLP4,226.36 MRO

MRO to CLP Chart

1 MRO = 0 CLP

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Chilean Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
24.19224.755
Low
22.90422.345
Average
23.62823.569
Volatility
0.69%0.86%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
clp

CLP - Chilean Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chilean Peso exchange rate is the CLP to USD rate. The currency code for Chilean Pesos is CLP. The currency symbol is $.

More Chilean Peso info

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings