1 MRO to AED - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Emirati Dirhams

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0092786155 Emirati Dirhams

1 AED = 107.775 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Emirati Dirham conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:23 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Emirati Dirham

mro
MRO
aed
AED
1 MRO0.00927862 AED
5 MRO0.0463931 AED
10 MRO0.0927862 AED
25 MRO0.231965 AED
50 MRO0.463931 AED
100 MRO0.927862 AED
500 MRO4.63931 AED
1,000 MRO9.27862 AED
5,000 MRO46.3931 AED
10,000 MRO92.7862 AED

Convert Emirati Dirham to Mauritanian Ouguiya

aed
AED
mro
MRO
1 AED107.775 MRO
5 AED538.873 MRO
10 AED1,077.75 MRO
25 AED2,694.37 MRO
50 AED5,388.73 MRO
100 AED10,777.5 MRO
500 AED53,887.3 MRO
1,000 AED107,775 MRO
5,000 AED538,873 MRO
10,000 AED1,077,750 MRO

MRO to AED Chart

1 MRO = 0 AED

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Emirati Dirham stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0940320.094032
Low
0.0922970.091409
Average
0.0931920.092757
Volatility
0.48%0.49%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

aed

AED - Emirati Dirham

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Emirati Dirham exchange rate is the AED to USD rate. The currency code for Emirati Dirhams is AED. The currency symbol is د.إ.

