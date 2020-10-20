1 Lao Kip =
0.000000019263464 Gold Ounces
1 XAU = 51,911,700 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
0.000000019263464 Gold Ounces
1 XAU = 51,911,700 LAK
LAK
XAU
|1 LAK
|0.0000000192635 XAU
|5 LAK
|0.0000000963173 XAU
|10 LAK
|0.000000192635 XAU
|25 LAK
|0.000000481587 XAU
|50 LAK
|0.000000963173 XAU
|100 LAK
|0.00000192635 XAU
|500 LAK
|0.00000963173 XAU
|1,000 LAK
|0.0000192635 XAU
|5,000 LAK
|0.0000963173 XAU
|10,000 LAK
|0.000192635 XAU
1 LAK = 0 XAU
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000000020300
|0.000000020600
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000000019100
|0.000000019100
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000000019700
|0.000000019900
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.18%
|1.09%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gold Ounce exchange rate is the XAU to USD rate. The currency code for Gold Ounces is XAU.More Gold Ounce info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings