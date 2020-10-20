1 LAK to XAU - Convert Lao Kips to Gold Ounces

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.000000019263464 Gold Ounces

1 XAU = 51,911,700 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Lao Kip to Gold Ounce conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 07:23 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Gold Ounce

lak
LAK
xau
XAU
1 LAK0.0000000192635 XAU
5 LAK0.0000000963173 XAU
10 LAK0.000000192635 XAU
25 LAK0.000000481587 XAU
50 LAK0.000000963173 XAU
100 LAK0.00000192635 XAU
500 LAK0.00000963173 XAU
1,000 LAK0.0000192635 XAU
5,000 LAK0.0000963173 XAU
10,000 LAK0.000192635 XAU

Convert Gold Ounce to Lao Kip

xau
XAU
lak
LAK
1 XAU51,911,700 LAK
5 XAU259,559,000 LAK
10 XAU519,117,000 LAK
25 XAU1,297,790,000 LAK
50 XAU2,595,590,000 LAK
100 XAU5,191,170,000 LAK
500 XAU25,955,900,000 LAK
1,000 XAU51,911,700,000 LAK
5,000 XAU259,559,000,000 LAK
10,000 XAU519,117,000,000 LAK

LAK to XAU Chart

1 LAK = 0 XAU

1 Lao Kip to Gold Ounce stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000000203000.000000020600
Low
0.0000000191000.000000019100
Average
0.0000000197000.000000019900
Volatility
1.18%1.09%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

xau

XAU - Gold Ounce

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gold Ounce exchange rate is the XAU to USD rate. The currency code for Gold Ounces is XAU.

