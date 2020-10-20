1 LAK to SGD - Convert Lao Kips to Singapore Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.000061440977 Singapore Dollars

1 SGD = 16,275.8 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Singapore Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 07:21 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Singapore Dollar

lak
LAK
sgd
SGD
1 LAK0.000061441 SGD
5 LAK0.000307205 SGD
10 LAK0.00061441 SGD
25 LAK0.00153602 SGD
50 LAK0.00307205 SGD
100 LAK0.0061441 SGD
500 LAK0.0307205 SGD
1,000 LAK0.061441 SGD
5,000 LAK0.307205 SGD
10,000 LAK0.61441 SGD

Convert Singapore Dollar to Lao Kip

sgd
SGD
lak
LAK
1 SGD16,275.8 LAK
5 SGD81,378.9 LAK
10 SGD162,758 LAK
25 SGD406,895 LAK
50 SGD813,789 LAK
100 SGD1,627,580 LAK
500 SGD8,137,890 LAK
1,000 SGD16,275,800 LAK
5,000 SGD81,378,900 LAK
10,000 SGD162,758,000 LAK

LAK to SGD Chart

1 LAK = 0 SGD

1 Lao Kip to Singapore Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000628640.000064496
Low
0.0000610750.000061075
Average
0.0000619810.000062938
Volatility
0.47%0.52%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

sgd

SGD - Singapore Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Singapore Dollar exchange rate is the SGD to USD rate. The currency code for Singapore Dollars is SGD. The currency symbol is S$.

