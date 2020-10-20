1 Lao Kip =
0.00047663357 Swedish Kronor
1 SEK = 2,098.05 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
SEK
|1 LAK
|0.000476634 SEK
|5 LAK
|0.00238317 SEK
|10 LAK
|0.00476634 SEK
|25 LAK
|0.0119158 SEK
|50 LAK
|0.0238317 SEK
|100 LAK
|0.0476634 SEK
|500 LAK
|0.238317 SEK
|1,000 LAK
|0.476634 SEK
|5,000 LAK
|2.38317 SEK
|10,000 LAK
|4.76634 SEK
1 LAK = 0 SEK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00049034
|0.00051862
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00047326
|0.00047326
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00048152
|0.00049700
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.64%
|0.70%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swedish Krona exchange rate is the SEK to USD rate. The currency code for Swedish Kronor is SEK. The currency symbol is kr.More Swedish Krona info
