1 LAK to SAR - Convert Lao Kips to Saudi Arabian Riyals

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.00017034672 Saudi Arabian Riyals

1 SAR = 5,870.38 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Lao Kip to Saudi Arabian Riyal conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 07:21 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Saudi Arabian Riyal

lak
LAK
sar
SAR
1 LAK0.000170347 SAR
5 LAK0.000851734 SAR
10 LAK0.00170347 SAR
25 LAK0.00425867 SAR
50 LAK0.00851734 SAR
100 LAK0.0170347 SAR
500 LAK0.0851734 SAR
1,000 LAK0.170347 SAR
5,000 LAK0.851734 SAR
10,000 LAK1.70347 SAR

Convert Saudi Arabian Riyal to Lao Kip

sar
SAR
lak
LAK
1 SAR5,870.38 LAK
5 SAR29,351.9 LAK
10 SAR58,703.8 LAK
25 SAR146,760 LAK
50 SAR293,519 LAK
100 SAR587,038 LAK
500 SAR2,935,190 LAK
1,000 SAR5,870,380 LAK
5,000 SAR29,351,900 LAK
10,000 SAR58,703,800 LAK

LAK to SAR Chart

1 LAK = 0 SAR

1 Lao Kip to Saudi Arabian Riyal stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000174670.00017877
Low
0.000169050.00016905
Average
0.000171800.00017435
Volatility
0.49%0.50%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

sar

SAR - Saudi Arabian Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Saudi Arabian Riyal exchange rate is the SAR to USD rate. The currency code for Saudi Arabian Riyals is SAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

