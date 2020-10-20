1 Lao Kip =
0.0039826089 Russian Rubles
1 RUB = 251.092 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
0.0039826089 Russian Rubles
1 RUB = 251.092 LAK
LAK
RUB
|1 LAK
|0.00398261 RUB
|5 LAK
|0.019913 RUB
|10 LAK
|0.0398261 RUB
|25 LAK
|0.0995652 RUB
|50 LAK
|0.19913 RUB
|100 LAK
|0.398261 RUB
|500 LAK
|1.9913 RUB
|1,000 LAK
|3.98261 RUB
|5,000 LAK
|19.913 RUB
|10,000 LAK
|39.8261 RUB
1 LAK = 0 RUB
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0042271
|0.0044047
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0038718
|0.0038718
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0040863
|0.0042174
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.23%
|1.01%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Russian Ruble exchange rate is the RUB to USD rate. The currency code for Russian Rubles is RUB. The currency symbol is ₽.More Russian Ruble info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings