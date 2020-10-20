1 Lao Kip =
0.00018095309 Polish Zlotych
1 PLN = 5,526.29 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
PLN
|1 LAK
|0.000180953 PLN
|5 LAK
|0.000904765 PLN
|10 LAK
|0.00180953 PLN
|25 LAK
|0.00452383 PLN
|50 LAK
|0.00904765 PLN
|100 LAK
|0.0180953 PLN
|500 LAK
|0.0904765 PLN
|1,000 LAK
|0.180953 PLN
|5,000 LAK
|0.904765 PLN
|10,000 LAK
|1.80953 PLN
1 LAK = 0 PLN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00018847
|0.00019272
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00017985
|0.00017985
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00018414
|0.00018584
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.76%
|0.72%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Polish Zloty exchange rate is the PLN to USD rate. The currency code for Polish Zlotych is PLN. The currency symbol is zł.More Polish Zloty info
