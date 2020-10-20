1 LAK to PKR - Convert Lao Kips to Pakistani Rupees

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.012645619 Pakistani Rupees

1 PKR = 79.0788 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Pakistani Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 07:20 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Pakistani Rupee

lak
LAK
pkr
PKR
1 LAK0.0126456 PKR
5 LAK0.0632281 PKR
10 LAK0.126456 PKR
25 LAK0.31614 PKR
50 LAK0.632281 PKR
100 LAK1.26456 PKR
500 LAK6.32281 PKR
1,000 LAK12.6456 PKR
5,000 LAK63.2281 PKR
10,000 LAK126.456 PKR

Convert Pakistani Rupee to Lao Kip

pkr
PKR
lak
LAK
1 PKR79.0788 LAK
5 PKR395.394 LAK
10 PKR790.788 LAK
25 PKR1,976.97 LAK
50 PKR3,953.94 LAK
100 PKR7,907.88 LAK
500 PKR39,539.4 LAK
1,000 PKR79,078.8 LAK
5,000 PKR395,394 LAK
10,000 PKR790,788 LAK

LAK to PKR Chart

1 LAK = 0 PKR

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Pakistani Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0129720.013253
Low
0.0125630.012563
Average
0.0127630.012943
Volatility
0.50%0.50%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
pkr

PKR - Pakistani Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Pakistani Rupee exchange rate is the PKR to USD rate. The currency code for Pakistani Rupees is PKR. The currency symbol is ₨.

More Pakistani Rupee info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings