1 LAK to NZD - Convert Lao Kips to New Zealand Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.000074283213 New Zealand Dollars

1 NZD = 13,462.0 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Lao Kip to New Zealand Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 07:19 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to New Zealand Dollar

lak
LAK
nzd
NZD
1 LAK0.0000742832 NZD
5 LAK0.000371416 NZD
10 LAK0.000742832 NZD
25 LAK0.00185708 NZD
50 LAK0.00371416 NZD
100 LAK0.00742832 NZD
500 LAK0.0371416 NZD
1,000 LAK0.0742832 NZD
5,000 LAK0.371416 NZD
10,000 LAK0.742832 NZD

Convert New Zealand Dollar to Lao Kip

nzd
NZD
lak
LAK
1 NZD13,462 LAK
5 NZD67,310 LAK
10 NZD134,620 LAK
25 NZD336,550 LAK
50 NZD673,100 LAK
100 NZD1,346,200 LAK
500 NZD6,731,000 LAK
1,000 NZD13,462,000 LAK
5,000 NZD67,310,000 LAK
10,000 NZD134,620,000 LAK

LAK to NZD Chart

1 LAK = 0 NZD

1 Lao Kip to New Zealand Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000759380.000080059
Low
0.0000738910.000073891
Average
0.0000747610.000076795
Volatility
0.52%0.65%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

nzd

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular New Zealand Dollar exchange rate is the NZD to USD rate. The currency code for New Zealand Dollars is NZD. The currency symbol is $.

