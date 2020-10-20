1 Lao Kip =
0.18614667 Cambodian Riels
1 KHR = 5.37211 LAK
LAK
KHR
|1 LAK
|0.186147 KHR
|5 LAK
|0.930733 KHR
|10 LAK
|1.86147 KHR
|25 LAK
|4.65367 KHR
|50 LAK
|9.30733 KHR
|100 LAK
|18.6147 KHR
|500 LAK
|93.0733 KHR
|1,000 LAK
|186.147 KHR
|5,000 LAK
|930.733 KHR
|10,000 LAK
|1,861.47 KHR
1 LAK = 0 KHR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.19206
|0.19440
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.18560
|0.18560
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.18862
|0.18980
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.51%
|0.54%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cambodian Riel exchange rate is the KHR to USD rate. The currency code for Cambodian Riels is KHR. The currency symbol is ៛.More Cambodian Riel info
