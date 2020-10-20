1 Lao Kip =
0.059205172 Iraqi Dinars
1 IQD = 16.8904 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
IQD
|1 LAK
|0.0592052 IQD
|5 LAK
|0.296026 IQD
|10 LAK
|0.592052 IQD
|25 LAK
|1.48013 IQD
|50 LAK
|2.96026 IQD
|100 LAK
|5.92052 IQD
|500 LAK
|29.6026 IQD
|1,000 LAK
|59.2052 IQD
|5,000 LAK
|296.026 IQD
|10,000 LAK
|592.052 IQD
1 LAK = 0 IQD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.060999
|0.062416
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.059039
|0.059039
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.059986
|0.060883
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iraqi Dinar exchange rate is the IQD to USD rate. The currency code for Iraqi Dinars is IQD. The currency symbol is ع.د.More Iraqi Dinar info
