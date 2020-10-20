1 Lao Kip =
0.016585709 Hungarian Forints
1 HUF = 60.2929 LAK
LAK
HUF
|1 LAK
|0.0165857 HUF
|5 LAK
|0.0829285 HUF
|10 LAK
|0.165857 HUF
|25 LAK
|0.414643 HUF
|50 LAK
|0.829285 HUF
|100 LAK
|1.65857 HUF
|500 LAK
|8.29285 HUF
|1,000 LAK
|16.5857 HUF
|5,000 LAK
|82.9285 HUF
|10,000 LAK
|165.857 HUF
1 LAK = 0 HUF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.017154
|0.017482
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.016520
|0.016474
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.016814
|0.016907
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.72%
|0.67%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Hungarian Forint exchange rate is the HUF to USD rate. The currency code for Hungarian Forints is HUF. The currency symbol is Ft.More Hungarian Forint info
