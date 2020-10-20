1 LAK to HKD - Convert Lao Kips to Hong Kong Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.00035421138 Hong Kong Dollars

1 HKD = 2,823.17 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Hong Kong Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 07:15 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Hong Kong Dollar

lak
LAK
hkd
HKD
1 LAK0.000354211 HKD
5 LAK0.00177106 HKD
10 LAK0.00354211 HKD
25 LAK0.00885528 HKD
50 LAK0.0177106 HKD
100 LAK0.0354211 HKD
500 LAK0.177106 HKD
1,000 LAK0.354211 HKD
5,000 LAK1.77106 HKD
10,000 LAK3.54211 HKD

Convert Hong Kong Dollar to Lao Kip

hkd
HKD
lak
LAK
1 HKD2,823.17 LAK
5 HKD14,115.9 LAK
10 HKD28,231.7 LAK
25 HKD70,579.3 LAK
50 HKD141,159 LAK
100 HKD282,317 LAK
500 HKD1,411,590 LAK
1,000 HKD2,823,170 LAK
5,000 HKD14,115,900 LAK
10,000 HKD28,231,700 LAK

LAK to HKD Chart

1 LAK = 0 HKD

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Hong Kong Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000363950.00037364
Low
0.000352190.00035219
Average
0.000357810.00036345
Volatility
0.48%0.51%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
hkd

HKD - Hong Kong Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Hong Kong Dollar exchange rate is the HKD to USD rate. The currency code for Hong Kong Dollars is HKD. The currency symbol is $.

More Hong Kong Dollar info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings