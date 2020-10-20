1 LAK to FJD - Convert Lao Kips to Fijian Dollars

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.0001010686 Fijian Dollars

1 FJD = 9,894.27 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Fijian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 07:14 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Fijian Dollar

lak
LAK
fjd
FJD
1 LAK0.000101069 FJD
5 LAK0.000505343 FJD
10 LAK0.00101069 FJD
25 LAK0.00252671 FJD
50 LAK0.00505343 FJD
100 LAK0.0101069 FJD
500 LAK0.0505343 FJD
1,000 LAK0.101069 FJD
5,000 LAK0.505343 FJD
10,000 LAK1.01069 FJD

Convert Fijian Dollar to Lao Kip

fjd
FJD
lak
LAK
1 FJD9,894.27 LAK
5 FJD49,471.4 LAK
10 FJD98,942.7 LAK
25 FJD247,357 LAK
50 FJD494,714 LAK
100 FJD989,427 LAK
500 FJD4,947,140 LAK
1,000 FJD9,894,270 LAK
5,000 FJD49,471,400 LAK
10,000 FJD98,942,700 LAK

LAK to FJD Chart

1 LAK = 0 FJD

1 Lao Kip to Fijian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000105080.00010818
Low
0.000100770.00010077
Average
0.000103250.00010508
Volatility
0.75%0.83%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

fjd

FJD - Fijian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Fijian Dollar exchange rate is the FJD to USD rate. The currency code for Fijian Dollars is FJD. The currency symbol is $.

