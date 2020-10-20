1 Lao Kip =
0.002608517 Ethiopian Birrs
1 ETB = 383.360 LAK
LAK
ETB
|1 LAK
|0.00260852 ETB
|5 LAK
|0.0130426 ETB
|10 LAK
|0.0260852 ETB
|25 LAK
|0.0652129 ETB
|50 LAK
|0.130426 ETB
|100 LAK
|0.260852 ETB
|500 LAK
|1.30426 ETB
|1,000 LAK
|2.60852 ETB
|5,000 LAK
|13.0426 ETB
|10,000 LAK
|26.0852 ETB
1 LAK = 0 ETB
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0026802
|0.0027169
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0026008
|0.0026008
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0026358
|0.0026630
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.60%
|0.58%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ethiopian Birr exchange rate is the ETB to USD rate. The currency code for Ethiopian Birrs is ETB. The currency symbol is Br.More Ethiopian Birr info
