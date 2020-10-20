1 LAK to ETB - Convert Lao Kips to Ethiopian Birrs

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.002608517 Ethiopian Birrs

1 ETB = 383.360 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Ethiopian Birr conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 07:14 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Ethiopian Birr

lak
LAK
etb
ETB
1 LAK0.00260852 ETB
5 LAK0.0130426 ETB
10 LAK0.0260852 ETB
25 LAK0.0652129 ETB
50 LAK0.130426 ETB
100 LAK0.260852 ETB
500 LAK1.30426 ETB
1,000 LAK2.60852 ETB
5,000 LAK13.0426 ETB
10,000 LAK26.0852 ETB

Convert Ethiopian Birr to Lao Kip

etb
ETB
lak
LAK
1 ETB383.36 LAK
5 ETB1,916.8 LAK
10 ETB3,833.6 LAK
25 ETB9,583.99 LAK
50 ETB19,168 LAK
100 ETB38,336 LAK
500 ETB191,680 LAK
1,000 ETB383,360 LAK
5,000 ETB1,916,800 LAK
10,000 ETB3,833,600 LAK

LAK to ETB Chart

1 LAK = 0 ETB

1 Lao Kip to Ethiopian Birr stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00268020.0027169
Low
0.00260080.0026008
Average
0.00263580.0026630
Volatility
0.60%0.58%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

etb

ETB - Ethiopian Birr

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ethiopian Birr exchange rate is the ETB to USD rate. The currency code for Ethiopian Birrs is ETB. The currency symbol is Br.

