1 LAK to EGP - Convert Lao Kips to Egyptian Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.0021811102 Egyptian Pounds

1 EGP = 458.482 LAK

Lao Kip to Egyptian Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 07:14 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Egyptian Pound

lak
LAK
egp
EGP
1 LAK0.00218111 EGP
5 LAK0.0109056 EGP
10 LAK0.0218111 EGP
25 LAK0.0545278 EGP
50 LAK0.109056 EGP
100 LAK0.218111 EGP
500 LAK1.09056 EGP
1,000 LAK2.18111 EGP
5,000 LAK10.9056 EGP
10,000 LAK21.8111 EGP

Convert Egyptian Pound to Lao Kip

egp
EGP
lak
LAK
1 EGP458.482 LAK
5 EGP2,292.41 LAK
10 EGP4,584.82 LAK
25 EGP11,462.1 LAK
50 EGP22,924.1 LAK
100 EGP45,848.2 LAK
500 EGP229,241 LAK
1,000 EGP458,482 LAK
5,000 EGP2,292,410 LAK
10,000 EGP4,584,820 LAK

LAK to EGP Chart

1 LAK = 0 EGP

1 Lao Kip to Egyptian Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00221400.0022753
Low
0.00216820.0021682
Average
0.00218920.0022140
Volatility
0.58%0.59%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

egp

EGP - Egyptian Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Egyptian Pound exchange rate is the EGP to USD rate. The currency code for Egyptian Pounds is EGP. The currency symbol is £.

