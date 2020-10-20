1 Lao Kip =
0.0061026221 Algerian Dinars
1 DZD = 163.864 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
DZD
|1 LAK
|0.00610262 DZD
|5 LAK
|0.0305131 DZD
|10 LAK
|0.0610262 DZD
|25 LAK
|0.152566 DZD
|50 LAK
|0.305131 DZD
|100 LAK
|0.610262 DZD
|500 LAK
|3.05131 DZD
|1,000 LAK
|6.10262 DZD
|5,000 LAK
|30.5131 DZD
|10,000 LAK
|61.0262 DZD
1 LAK = 0 DZD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0062644
|0.0064270
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0060642
|0.0060642
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0061735
|0.0062631
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.58%
|0.55%
The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.
The currency code for Algerian Dinars is DZD. The currency symbol is دج.
